Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Shares of Kalytera Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:KALTF) were up 17.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 21,997 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 108,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Kalytera Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops cannabinoid medicines for a range of unmet medical needs. It is developing cannabidiol formulations to prevent and treat acute graft versus host diseases. The company is also developing K-1032, a prodrug for the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, such as acne vulgaris; K-1012, a prodrug for the treatment of adult respiratory distress syndrome; K-1022, a prodrug to treat ulcerative colitis; and K-1052, a prodrug for the treatment of sepsis-induced acute renal failure and traumatic brain injury.

