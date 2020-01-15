KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.30.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

