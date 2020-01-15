KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

KBR remained flat at $$29.58 during trading hours on Friday. 1,724,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. KBR has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 837.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 271,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 15.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 53.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 192,067 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

