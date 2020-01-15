KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

KBR stock remained flat at $$29.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,195. KBR has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that KBR will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in KBR by 53.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $3,332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in KBR by 15.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in KBR by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

