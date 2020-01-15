KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 14,695 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in News were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of News by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 74,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of News by 91.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of News by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. News Corp has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.