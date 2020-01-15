KCS Wealth Advisory Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Sony were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,654,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 3,159,926 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,684,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,301,000 after buying an additional 67,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 746,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 131,898 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNE. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

