KCS Wealth Advisory Has $679,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Flex were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,069,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flex by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,455 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,925,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,216 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

FLEX stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,214,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,124 shares of company stock worth $1,257,941 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

