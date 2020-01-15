KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $187,097,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,714 shares of company stock worth $10,607,638. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

