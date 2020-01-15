KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 114 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.39 and its 200 day moving average is $165.36. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $139.55 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

