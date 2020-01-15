KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 452 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $11,852,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.76.

NYSE OC opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

