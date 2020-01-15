KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.46% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLJP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 237.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 298,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 999.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

FLJP stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.2977 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

