KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 45,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 101,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura upped their price target on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

NYSE V opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $196.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

