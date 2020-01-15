KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 180,149 Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,149 shares during the quarter. Templeton Global Income Fund comprises about 1.8% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 163,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 915,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

