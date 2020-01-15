KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 259 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 120,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,745,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $327.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.34. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $257.81 and a 52-week high of $328.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

