Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. 48,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,419. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,158,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

