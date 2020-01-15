KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Down 5.7%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.50, 860,814 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,777,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

Get KemPharm alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.