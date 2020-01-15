KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Down 5.7%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.50, 860,814 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,777,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.
The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.
KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.
