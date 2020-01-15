Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €645.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €576.29 ($670.10).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €595.50 ($692.44) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €569.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €505.43.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

