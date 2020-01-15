Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.89. 55,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,683. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

