Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.16. 1,242,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.