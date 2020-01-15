Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.36

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.36 and last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 5190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,554,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $214,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,877,649.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,640. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

