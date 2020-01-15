Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.88 ($68.46).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €61.38 ($71.37) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.58. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.