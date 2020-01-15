Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$73.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$48.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.36.

Shares of KL stock traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$58.24. The company had a trading volume of 672,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,528. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$34.43 and a twelve month high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$503.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8399999 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

