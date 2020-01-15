Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 10.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $298.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.40.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.