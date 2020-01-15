Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 784 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $133.68.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

