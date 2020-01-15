Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Knoll were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Knoll by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knoll by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KNL. ValuEngine downgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $224,694.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,798.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $228,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,483,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,138 shares of company stock worth $3,272,551. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KNL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 7,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. Knoll Inc has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

