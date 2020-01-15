Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Koppers reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.13 million. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Koppers by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.75. 158,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,767. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $710.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

