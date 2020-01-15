Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) is Signature Wealth Management Group’s 5th Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises 2.6% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after buying an additional 1,313,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,755,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,064,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after buying an additional 188,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

