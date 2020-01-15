Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.82 ($74.21).

LXS stock opened at €55.66 ($64.72) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is €59.88 and its 200 day moving average is €56.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

