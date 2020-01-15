Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Upgraded by CSFB to “Neutral”

CSFB upgraded shares of Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.40.

LGO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Largo Resources from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Largo Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Largo Resources from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

