Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Invests $231,000 in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 10,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $298.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.88. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.40.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

