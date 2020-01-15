Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 548 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.29.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

