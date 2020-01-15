Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $565,000 in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

