Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.85

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.85 and last traded at $101.60, with a volume of 17406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Leidos by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

