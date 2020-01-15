Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.85

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.85 and last traded at $101.60, with a volume of 17406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Leidos by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

