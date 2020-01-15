Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,267 Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,485,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 142,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

