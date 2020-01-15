Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. ASGN accounts for 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after buying an additional 145,783 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 286.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 32.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 565.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.75. 5,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,937. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.