Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,537 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

