Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after buying an additional 1,313,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,755,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,064,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,976 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 140,739 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 144,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

