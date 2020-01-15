LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. 290,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

