Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE USA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 2,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,300. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

