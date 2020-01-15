Liberum Capital Boosts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,756.38 ($36.26).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,830 ($37.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,642.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,237.05.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

