Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Update

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 870,300 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Limoneira by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Limoneira by 17.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Limoneira by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Limoneira by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 58,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,620. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $325.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

