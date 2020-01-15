Linde Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,824 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 979% compared to the typical volume of 169 call options.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.69. 13,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.68. Linde has a one year low of $156.21 and a one year high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Linde by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Linde by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.