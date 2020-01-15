Lition Hits Market Capitalization of $528,099.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Lition has a total market cap of $528,099.00 and $122,867.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bibox, Hotbit and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.01884384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.41 or 0.03832673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00657735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00779001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00090384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010327 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00620889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Dcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

