Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.71.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,010. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,536.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,206.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,445 shares of company stock worth $8,544,661. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $714,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 56.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 262,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

