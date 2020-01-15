LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 855,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 276,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

LXU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:LXU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,622. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.27.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.39). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

