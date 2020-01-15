Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Dividend History for Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

