LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.86. 398,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

