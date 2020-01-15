LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Takes $6.08 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,864 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 365,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 350,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,023. American Express has a 52 week low of $96.37 and a 52 week high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

