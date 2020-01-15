M. Kraus & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 3.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.45. 650,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,895. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day moving average of $194.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

