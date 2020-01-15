M. Kraus & Co Invests $214,000 in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.61. 806,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

